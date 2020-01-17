Police ID Henrico man found fatally shot inside residence

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 40-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Henrico County residence on Thursday night.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Sandpiper Drive for a shooting just before 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 16. When officers arrived on scene they found a man, later identified as Philip D. Adkins of Henrico, who had been shot dead, authorities said.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information, to include home surveillance should contact Henrico police at 501.5000 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 780.1000.

