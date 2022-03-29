RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in the roadway of Titus Street near Burton Lane.

At 6:38 a.m., Tuesday morning, Richmond Police officers responded to a report of a person down in the 4900 block of Titus Street.

When police arrived they located a deceased adult male with an apparent gunshot wound in the roadway.

The Medical Examiner is yet to determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.