RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot dead in an alley this morning.
According to police, officers were called to the 24200 block of Ford Avenue in the Whitcomb area for the report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers found a man down and unresponsive after having been shot.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
A death investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or heard shots fired during the overnight hours in the area of the 2400 block of Ford Avenue, near Sussex Street, to call Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712.
