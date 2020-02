HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are looking for who may have shot a man in an East End apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officers went out to the Audubon Village Apartments at 1:22 a.m.

They found a man shot on Wood Thrush Circle. He was rushed to VCU Medical Center in critical condition.

There’s no information about a suspect at this point. If you know anything call Henrico Police.