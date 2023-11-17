RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and injured in South Richmond.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, officers were called to the 4000 block of Vial Road for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The incident is believed to have occurred in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard,” a spokesperson with the department said. “This is an ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective K. Hyde at 804-646-3613.