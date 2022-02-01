Man from New Jersey apprehended as Henrico bank robbery suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have apprehended the man suspected of robbing a bank on Broad Street Monday.
Henrico County Police responded to the 8000 block of West Broad Street for a commercial robbery shortly after 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival officers learned that a man had entered the bank, demanded money, and then left and headed towards Parham Road.
Henrico Police said they investigated the incident alongside the FBI, and identified 34-year-old James T. Hendricks of New Jersey as the suspect.
Hendricks was arrested on charges of robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail.
