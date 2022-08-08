SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police announced on Monday that a man from Georgia has been given 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine into Smyth County.

According to police, 40-year-old Jerada “Rod” Henderson, of Locust Grove, Georgia, was arrested by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office in October 2018 after officers found him inside a home in Saltville, Virginia, with over 450 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a firearm and ammunition. The residence was owned by Henderson’s co-conspirators.

In February of this year, a jury convicted Henderson on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, a controlled substance, and one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, police said in a statement.

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation that led to Henderson’s arrest.