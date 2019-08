RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and another hurt.

The first happened on Rogers Street at 12:40 a.m. Police found a man shot at the scene. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Then police responded to North 25th Street just before 1 a.m. Police found a man dead at the scene.

These two shootings are unrelated.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.