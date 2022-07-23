NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting on the interstate in Norfolk.

According to Virginia State Police, state troopers responded to Interstate 264 near Military Highway in Norfolk at 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, for a report of a shooting.

The victim, a 24-year-old man driving along on the interstate, was shot by someone in an unknown vehicle and taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently being investigated by Virginia State Police, who is asking anyone who may have seen the shooting or has any related information to call 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.