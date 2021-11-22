Man holds Henrico jewelry store clerk at gunpoint, works with woman to steal items

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is searching for two people suspected of stealing jewelry from a store on Brook Road.

According to police, a man and woman entered the jewelry store on Friday around 12:30 p.m. The man held the store’s clerk at gunpoint in order for both suspects to take pieces of jewelry from the store.

Henrico police have security footage of the robbery day as well as from another day that the two people visited the store.



Photos of suspects during the robbery on Friday, Nov. 19.

The two suspects inside of the jewelry store on a day prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information for police can call Detective Bartol at (804) 617-8160. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers.