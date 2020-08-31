Man hospitalized after shooting at Union Station, police say

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot at Union Station Monday afternoon.

Police were called to 50 Massachusetts Avenue NW around 3:09 p.m. Monday. The Metropolitan Police Department says police found a man who had been shot near the Greyhound Bus area at Union Station. He was taken to a local hospital. There is no update on his condition and he has not been identified.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 737-4404 or text tips to 50411.

