RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in one man being sent to the hospital.

Around 11:45 on Tuesday, March 14, officers were called to the 4900 block of Old Brook Road for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, the officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Department.