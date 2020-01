RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Richmond Monday night.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Joplin Street following reports of a shooting. A man was found inside a vehicle in the adjacent block, suffering from a grazing gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical for treatment.

No suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

