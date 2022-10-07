RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting inside of a business located in Richmond’s East End Thursday evening.

According to Richmond Police, officers responded to the business, located in the 1400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, just after Mosby Street, around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, officers found an adult male had been shot multiple times inside a store. Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5100.