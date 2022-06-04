RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Richmond’s East End Saturday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police received a call to the 1200 block of North 35th Street in Richmond’s Oakwood neighborhood for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Richmond Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to this shooting incident is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.