RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person was shot and is in non-life-threatening condition at the hospital tonight after a shooting in Richmond’s Southside.
Richmond Police confirmed that the victim was an adult male, who was found just after 7 p.m. at the 800 block of Blandy Ave. Police believe that the shooting happened in the same area.
According to police, the man is in his 20s and was originally hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. His injuries were downgraded to non-life-threatening after he was taken to the hospital.
The suspect’s vehicle has been located, and, according to police, a person of interest has been found in connection to the crime.
No suspect has yet been named.
