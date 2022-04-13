RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person was shot and is in non-life-threatening condition at the hospital tonight after a shooting in Richmond’s Southside.

Richmond Police confirmed that the victim was an adult male, who was found just after 7 p.m. at the 800 block of Blandy Ave. Police believe that the shooting happened in the same area.

Credit: Brad Vassar / WRIC 8News

According to police, the man is in his 20s and was originally hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. His injuries were downgraded to non-life-threatening after he was taken to the hospital.

The suspect’s vehicle has been located, and, according to police, a person of interest has been found in connection to the crime.

No suspect has yet been named.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.