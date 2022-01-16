Man hospitalized after shooting on St. Peter Street

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Gilpin Court area Sunday evening, Richmond Police say.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of St. Peter Street and found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for what police believe are life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.