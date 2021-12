RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a shooting on Redd Street Monday evening.

According to police, there was one shooting victim. A man was shot in the hand and the leg. First responders took him to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

The investigation is still ongoing and police have not made 8News aware of any suspect information.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.