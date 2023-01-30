RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is recovering after police say he was shot in Richmond Sunday night.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to 110 North 18th Street for a person shot at 9:14 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. A man was found there with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shooting happened nearby, in the 1700 block of East Franklin Street. Contact Richmond Police if you have any information.

