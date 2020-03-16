Man identified in Jefferson Davis Highway double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say a 34-year-old man turned a gun on himself after shooting a woman he knew during an argument, according to a news release issued Monday.

According to RPD, officers responded to the Cigarette Outlet, located in the 4000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, on Sunday following reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a 33-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her body. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, however, police said her condition was stable.

Police also found 34-year-old Ronnie Morrow, of the 1500 block of Bowen Street, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“RPD detectives have determined Morrow and the female victim were known to each other and that he shot her during an argument. At this time, investigators are not looking for any other suspects in this case.” Richmond Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (804) 646-7715 or CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST STORIES: