Man imprisoned for murdering VSP Special Agent Walter indicted on new charge

Travis Ball, the man who is is currently behind bars for murdering Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter in 2017, is facing a new charge.

Ball was indicted September 17 on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s accused of possessing a .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol that he used to shoot and kill Special Agent Walter on May 26, 2017.

In September 2018, Ball entered an Alford plea to one count of capital murder. He was sentenced one month later to 36 years in prison.

“I’m always reluctant to criticize things that judges do because they have tough jobs but I think this sentence was grossly, grossly insufficient,” Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney, Michael Herring, said after the sentencing last October.

State police say Ball shot Special Agent Walter during a traffic incident in Mosby Court back in May 2017. Ball fled the scene and was arrested after an overnight manhunt.

Beloved by many, Special Agent Walter was also a mentor and coach to young children through a gym that he helped build.