Man in custody after police find female assault victim on East Broad Rock Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a deadly assault in Richmond’s southside. Police found a woman dead inside of a structure in the 3500 block of East Broad Rock Road on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the area just before 6:30 p.m. after receiving calls for a person down. Once on the scene they found an unresponsive woman with injuries from an assault. Officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

RPD now has a man in custody in relation to the assault.

Police ask that anyone with information call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.