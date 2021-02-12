Man in his 20s killed in East End shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jayvon Coward, a man in his 20s, died after being shot in Richmond’s East End Thursday.

Richmond Police said they responded to the  1300 block of Coalter Street for the report of a shooting just before 6 p.m. When they arrived they found Coward suffering from a gunshot wound.

The young man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

If you have any information, please call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

