HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An adult male was taken to the hospital Saturday after police responded to Delmont Street for reports of a shooting.

Update: One adult male was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of injuries he sustained. Anyone with information about the events along Delmont St. should call 501-5000 or submit a tip at https://t.co/MTx5GXF8T3. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 24, 2021

Police are on scene investigating and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 804-501-5000.