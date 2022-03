PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg resident has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night, according to police.

Petersburg Police said that the shooting occurred at the California Inn on the 2200 block of County Drive.

Police said that an active investigation is underway, and ask for anyone with information to call 804-861-1212.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.