Man in prison for killing Virginia trooper changes plea on federal gun charge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man serving 36 years in prison for the 2017 murder of Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal firearm charge a month before he was scheduled to go to trial.

Travis Ball was indicted on Sept. 17 for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He was accused of possessing a .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol used to kill Walter on May 26, 2017. Authorities said Ball fatally shot Walter during a traffic incident in Mosby Court and was arrested after an overnight manhunt.

Ball had originally entered a not guilty plea in November but then changed his decision ahead of his trial on March 30. He could face up to 10 additional years in prison when he’s sentenced on May 21.

On Wednesday, Ball’s defense asked the judge if he could be moved from the prison he’s currently in. The judge said he was not opposed to the possibility but that it was up to U.S. Marshals.

Walter, a husband with three children, was known in the Powhatan community as a wrestling coach dedicated to bettering the lives of local kids.

Stay with 8News for a full report at 5 & 6.

LATEST HEADLINES: