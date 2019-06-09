Man indicted for shooting 5-year-old Henrico girl in the head

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have indicted a man for the shooting that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition.

On April 4, authorities responded to a shooting in Henrico that sent 5-year-old Ke’miyah Edwards to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police responded to the scene after receiving calls for shots fired in the 2500 block of Byron Street.

Another victim, an adult male, was also located by police at the scene. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Henrico Police said Derick Lamond Walton, Jr. was developed as a suspect in this shooting.

Walton was indicted on June 5, 2019 for the charges of aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm while committing a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and shooting from a vehicle.

“These senseless acts of violence will not be tolerated nor marginalized as being acceptable in any community,” Henrico Police Chief, Humberto Cardounel said. “In this particular situation, a totally innocent 5-year-old girl was ultimately the victim of this cowardice act.”

Edwards was transported to MCV where she was hospitalized for over a month before returning home.

Henrico Police said they used every available resource to investigate and hold the suspect accountable.

“This is an example of the police working with our Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the

public to hold the person responsible for this shooting accountable,” Henrico Police said.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said they are doing all they can to ensure people feel safe in their homes, workplaces, places of worship and recreational sites.

“This tragedy is simply unacceptable. We will be working closely with the police to bring this criminal to justice,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said. “I take my responsibility to keep our community safe and to keep violent criminals off the street very seriously.

