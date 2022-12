Officers were called to the 1000 block of Richmond Highway in Southside just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. Upon arrival, a man was found shot.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting in Richmond early Wednesday morning left a man injured.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of Richmond Highway in Southside at 3:07 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective O. Reyes at 804-646-3874.