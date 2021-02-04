Man injured in late morning shooting in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is the hospital following a shooting on Thursday morning in Henrico County. Police were called to the 200 block of Newbridge Circle at 11:30 a.m.

Police were able to help the victim and then he was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers investigated the scene, collected evidence and spoke with neighbors throughout the day.

“Many residents are working and learning virtually from home and this shooting puts everyone in a great deal of danger, says Lieutenant Matt Pecka.

Any information about the incident can be reported to Detective Seay at 501-7323 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.