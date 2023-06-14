RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect is in custody in connection to a stabbing near Church Hill on Wednesday evening that injured one man.

Richmond Police responded to the 1800 block of N. 30th Street at approximately 7:37 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, for a reported stabbing.

Once on scene, officers found a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the abdomen. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A suspect was also detained nearby.

Anyone with further information about this stabbing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.