RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department responded to Carolina Avenue in Richmond for a shooting call on Friday night. A man was found dead at this same corner earlier in the week.

On Friday, police said there were gunshots in the area around 8:15 p.m. When they arrived at the corner of Meadowbridge Road and Carolina Avenue near the Carolina Express convenience store they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said his injuries are non-life threatening.