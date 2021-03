RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Loved ones of 23-year-old At'Taysiyah Dye, a Henrico woman who was found dead last week after vanishing for over a month, came together Friday in an emotional prayer vigil.

"The best way I can explain this to anybody, you may as well took my legs, my arms, my heart out my chest, my spine. She was my everything. I can't get another one of her. There's only one Taysiyah," said Cecilia Dye, At'Taysiyah's mother.