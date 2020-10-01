Man, juvenile charged in deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Henrico

Officers heard several gunshots fired and people screaming while patrolling the area near Edgefield Court on the afternoon of Sept. 18. A victim, later identified as Joshua Paul Mitrenga, was found in a wooded area between the Crenshaw Apartments and the 600 block of Edgefield Court. (Photo: 8News)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested two people, a man and a juvenile, in the death of a 19-year-old from Louisa County who was shot in Henrico in mid-September.

Officers heard several gunshots fired and people screaming while patrolling the area near Edgefield Court on the afternoon of Sept. 18. A victim, later identified as Joshua Paul Mitrenga, was found in a wooded area between the Crenshaw Apartments and the 600 block of Edgefield Court.

Authorities were able to communicate with Mitrenga as he was being rushed to the hospital. Mitrenga, who is from Bumpass, Va., died from his injuries, Henrico police said Thursday. Detectives have arrested two male suspects in the shooting.

Breshon Evins, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police. One juvenile, who was not named because of his age but turned himself in, has been charged on a petition for conspiracy to commit murder.

Detectives still encourage you to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or Henrico Police directly if you have any information surrounding this incident.