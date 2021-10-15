Man killed, another shot in the face in pair of Friday morning Petersburg shootings

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is working to determine if two shootings that occurred in the early morning hours on Friday are connected.

The shootings left one man dead and another in the hospital with injuries.

According to Petersburg Police, they were first alerted when a man who had been shot in the face walked into the Bon Secours Southside Medical Center. Officers determined he had been shot on Mckenzie Street.

The victim had to be flown to another hospital for further treatment.

Police were called to another shooting during the first investigation. When they arrived to the scene at the intersection of N. Whitehill Drive and Mecklenburg Street they found a man dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Derian Vaughan of Petersburg.

There is currently no suspect information for either shooting. Anyone with information about either shooting can call Crime Solvers at (804)-861-1212.