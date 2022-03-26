PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed after a shooting in Petersburg early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place in the 900 block of Diamond St. just before 3:00 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and found 35-year-old Michael Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Davis was reportedly taken to the hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

Petersburg Police are actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212. Crime Solvers will pay a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.