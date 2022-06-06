HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed by gunfire Saturday in Eastern Henrico.

Henrico Police said they received a call for shots fired on the 300 block of Buffalo Road at 8 pm Saturday. When they arrived on the scene, a friend of the victim led them to the location of the shooting.

First responders arrived and took Ja’Shaun Jermaine O’Neil, 29, to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police are now asking anyone with information to call (804) 501-5581 or report tips to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.