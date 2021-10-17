Man killed in Henrico hit-and-run

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed after a hit-and-run in Henrico Saturday night.

According to the Henrico Police Department, an officer was traveling east on Nuckols road at 10:44 p.m. when he saw a man lying the roadway and a woman by his side. He then called emergency services and began rendering aid to the two victims.

The man, identified as DeShawn S. Johnson, 27, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. The woman did not sustain any injuries.

Police are now searching for the driver who struck Johnson and fled the scene.

“It is important to immediately stop, render aid, and notify your local law enforcement agency when you are involved in a crash causing injury and damage to property,” said Lieutenant Matthew Pecka.

Anyone with information about the crash, which occurred between Twin Hickory Road and I-295, is encouraged to call Officer Shoemaker at (804)928-0033 or submit an anonymous tip at (804)780-1000 or online at p3tips.com.