Man killed in hit-and-run while walking on Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified a man who was struck and killed while walking alongside Chippenham Parkway sometime after 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Carrillo Alejandro Funes, 55, of Chesterfield, was walking up a ramp from Route 1 onto Chippenham Parkway when he was struck by a vehicle exiting the parkway.

Funes dies of his injuries at the scene, but Virginia State Police have not yet determined when Funes died or identified the driver responsible. Police believe Funes could have been hit sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday night and 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to email questions@vsp.virginia.gov or call (804) 609-5656.