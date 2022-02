HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed on Spruce Street in Hopewell Thursday evening.

According to the Hopewell Police Department they were called to scene at 8:10 p.m. where they found the victim. Police said he had a gunshot wound. He died at the crime scene.

There is no available suspect information at this time. Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible. Anyone with information can call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541- 2284.