RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed in Richmond this morning in a shooting on Richmond’s Southside.

Police responded to a report of a person down at 7:17 a.m. on Kenyon Avenue, and found the adult male dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police did not release the name of the victim, but said in a press release that anyone with information is encouraged to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.