RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investing the death of one man following a shooting on N. 26th Street.

Police were called to the 22000 block of 26th Street for a reported shooting. There they found the man inside of a residence with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

RPD is working to find the shooter responsible for his death. Information can be reported to Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.