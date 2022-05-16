PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in a parking lot in Triangle.

On May 15, at 9:12 p.m., Prince William police and officers from the Town of Dumfries responded to the 3600 block of Tavern Way in Triangle to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man on ground of the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in his upper body.

Officers utilized trauma kits to administer first aid to the man until rescue personnel arrived on scene. The man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has ben identified as 52-year-old Miles Tracey Hall.

The preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that gunshots were heard in the parking lot before an SUV was seen leaving the area, speeding away. No additional injuries or property damage were reported, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and no suspect has been identified at this time.

The incident appears to isolated, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip-line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.