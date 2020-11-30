Man killed in Petersburg shooting on Saturday night

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed in Petersburg on Saturday night around 9 p.m. The Petersburg Police Department says they responded to a call for a person shot in the 700 block of Independence Avenue.

Upon arrival officers located the victim, 43-year-old Michael Wilson of Petersburg. Wilson was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Police say Wilson was shot in a residence during a social gathering.

They have not released any information about a suspect yet and are asking for the public’s help in gathering information. Anyone who knows anything about the incident can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or use the p3tips app.

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events