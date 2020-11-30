Man killed in Petersburg shooting on Saturday night

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed in Petersburg on Saturday night around 9 p.m. The Petersburg Police Department says they responded to a call for a person shot in the 700 block of Independence Avenue.
Upon arrival officers located the victim, 43-year-old Michael Wilson of Petersburg. Wilson was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries where he later died.
Police say Wilson was shot in a residence during a social gathering.
They have not released any information about a suspect yet and are asking for the public’s help in gathering information. Anyone who knows anything about the incident can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or use the p3tips app.
