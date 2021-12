Investigators at the scene of a homicide on Richmond Highway on Dec. 20, 2021. (Photo by Sam Hooper)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a homicide on Richmond Highway.

According to Police, a man was shot and killed at around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police were called to the area of Richmond Highway near Chicago Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders declared him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.