RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after an early-morning shooting on Richmond’s Southside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 5900 block of Warwick Road just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a report of shots fired.

While they were at the scene, the officers were notified that a man with an apparent gunshot wound had arrived at a local hospital where he later died.

This incident is currently under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.