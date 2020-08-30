Man killed in shooting near Carter Jones Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning near Carter Jones Park in the city’s southside.

Police responded to the 00 block of West Clopton Street just a few minutes after midnight.

Once on scene, they found a man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

This is the fifth shooting to occur in Richmond this weekend.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.