RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a shooting near Main Street Station on East Main Street in Shockoe Bottom.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of East Main Street for a report of a person down just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 21.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Xavier Brown with a gunshot wound. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All calls made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.