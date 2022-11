Map showing the location of the shooting and where the victim was found.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was found dead this afternoon after a shooting on the city’s Southside.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue at 2:49 p.m., and there found a man with several gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man was actually shot on Lynhaven Avenue — nearly two miles away.

