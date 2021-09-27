Man killed in Southside shooting Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police say a man died Sunday in a shooting on Richmond’s Southside.

According to a press release, officers were called to check the welfare of a resident on the 3100 block of Maurice Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although police are still waiting on the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death, police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.