Man killed in Spotsylvania shooting this morning

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This morning just before 11 a.m. a man was shot and killed outside of a home in Spotsylvania. Deputies from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office located the man suffering from a gunshot wound when called to the 5900 block of Marye Road for a reported shooting.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but the man eventually passed away at the scene.

Detectives say that an argument had broken out between the victim, 58-year-old Gregory Rosnett or Fredericksburg and a female acquittance identified as 56-year-old Paige Lee Morelock of Spotsylvania.

Morelock has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Morelock is currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.